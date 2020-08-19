Suspect dies after being shot during foot pursuit by authorities

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 5:29 p.m., Bay City Police Department Patrol Officers recognized Erik Jon Perez, of Bay City operating a motor vehicle. Perez was known to have several felony and misdemeanor warrants.
The suspect led officers in a vehicle pursuit through Bay City. During the pursuit Perez took shots at an officer’s patrol unit striking it. The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety joined in the vehicle/foot pursuit. The suspect exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
