Van Vleck  ISD clears up routine business

Van Vleck ISD’s Board of Trustees took care of some routine business and had a budget workshop during their regular meeting Monday night.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance Gayle Blackmon talked to the board during a budget workshop about the different aspects of the budget calendar as to when certain things concerning the budget should be completed. She also talked about different aspects of the budget process with the board will be reviewing in the coming weeks as well as different outside sources of funds the district will have the opportunity to tap into, such as federal funds to help students close the gap educationally after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools for a period of time and state funds to help the district move into their new facilities.
