A notable National Night Out 

The Bay City Public Library and Bay City Police Department hosted National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Bay City Public Library where local law enforcement agencies, community organizations and neighbors gathered for an hour of camaraderie.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community relationships to make neighborhoods a safer, more caring place to live. The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and surroundings. National Night Out’s achievement is to get community members out of a culture that isolates us from each other and allow us to rediscover our community and neighborhood.
