Lions Club continues ‘service’ with donation to Boys and Girls Club

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the lives of so many, the Bay City Lions Club has continued to serve and support the community.
This past weekend, the Lions donated $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay City and Matagorda County to help supports the club’s programs to enrich the lives of area youth.
That came on the heels of the Lions donating $1,000 to the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department toward an additional extraction tool to help with rescuing people trapped in wrecked vehicles.
“The Lions just keep going. We serve, that’s the whole deal. That’s what our motto is, ‘We Serve’,” outgoing Lions Club treasurer and incoming corresponding secretary Stacy Schwartz said. “That’s what we are doing. We are keeping on with our normal donations.”
United Way, Boy Scouts of America, The Women’s Pregnancy Center and The Crisis Center are just some of the groups the Lions have donated funds to this past year.
“We try to keep everything local,” Schwartz said, “to help out Matagorda County.”
The Lions raise the majority of their funds through the annual Rice Festival, which is held each October.
“We are planning on the Rice Festival again this year to raise our funds. That’s our biggest fundraiser every year,” Schwartz said. “We are still planning on doing that this year.”
Schwartz said the Lions raise between $50,000 and $70,000 each year through the festival to help fund community donations as well as other Lions’ projects.
Part of that money goes toward the Lions sponsoring local special needs children to be able to go to Lions Camp each year in Kerrville.
The Lions also collect used eyeglasses that they have refurbished and are given to less fortunate children and adults who need them. The organization also helps those who need medical equipment, such as wheelchairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.