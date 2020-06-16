BCISD trustees OK district pay raise 

Bay City ISD’s Board of Trustees gave the district’s employees a four percent raise as they approved the budget for the 2020-2021 school year Monday night during its regular meeting.
With the future of funding from the state uncertain in the next few years because of COVID 19, the board decided to give the employees raises while it had the funds to do so.
The employee raises would cost the district $1,173,178 for the next fiscal year. The raises would leave the district with a deficit of $821,310 in the 2020-2021 budget but would draw from its fund balance to make up that deficit.
The board looked at three different budget models for raises. The first model gave a 2 percent raise at a cost to the district of $690,708. The second model gave a 3 percent raise at a cost of $952,305. The consensus of the board settled on Model 3 after some discussion.
Board member Trent Tinnin was the first trustee to suggest using Model 3 in order to help the district stay competitive in the market for teachers and other employees.
“I kind of lean towards 3 just because I think we’re still not even No. 1 in our market,” Tinnin said.
Board member John DeWitt agreed with Tinnin that the district needs to stay competitive with other districts.
“Next year is going to be really unpredictable I guess and we’ll see what’s going to happen with that, but if we can do it right now, let’s do it,” DeWitt said.
Board member Eddie Nelson agreed with DeWitt that while district had the funds to give the raises, they should do it.
“If we’ve got it, let’s do it,” Nelson said. “With all of this COVID stuff going on, we don’t know what the future will be, but if we have it let’s go for it.”
Trustee James Scardami leaned toward the Model 2 at first because it kept up with inflation but held back on spending.
“I’d love to say go ahead and max it out again, but I do think we need to exercise some sort of fiscal responsibility in light of COVID and funding and a lot of other things going,” Scardami said.
Scardami ultimately voted to go with the consensus of the board and voted for the 4 percent raise.
“I just want to recognize the board for its being competitive in the market for our teacher, as a matter of fact, for all of our employees,” Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III said. “I tell you these are uncertain times, but in the event that we do have less funding from the state, I think there are some things we can do locally without compromising services just to be a little more conservative with the way we do business.”
The district could be looking at a 25 percent cut from the state in the aftermath of COVID-19, which could impact funding by $1 million or more, Scott said. The district could tighten its belt for the next two to three years and make up for that shortfall without losing any employees, he said. In the future, the board may have to look at being more conservative, but this coming budget year the district can handle whatever the state throws their way, Scott said.
The maintenance and operation portion of the budget passed by the board totaled $38,522,491 with the 4 percent raise included. Interest and sinking added (what the district pays on its debt), the budget totaled $45,733,991. The food service budget for the 2020-2021 school year will be $2,364,648, which projects a surplus for the year of $44,502.
In other business, the board approved the issuance of maintenance tax notes to pay for the new roof at Bay City High School.
Lewis Wilks with U.S. Capital Advisors talked to the board about the issuance of tax notes by the district. Wilks told the board the project could be started with funds the district on hand and later could reimburse itself with funds from the issuance of the maintenance tax notes.
The plan is to issue $3.25 million in tax maintenance notes to pay for the roof that would be paid back over a 10-year period with an interest estimated at 1.75 percent. Wilks told the board it would cost the district roughly $350,000 per year to pay off that debt. Wilks also said that the district could pay off the tax notes early after seven years to save on interest.
Sale of the bonds would be done through a bid process which would take place on July 20. Wilks would then present those bids to the board for approval that day. If the board approves the sale of the notes, the district would receive funds from that sale on Aug. 13.
