Winkenwerder takes home Tenaris student of year

Tenaris has awarded 12 Matagorda County high school seniors scholarships totaling $186,000, as part of its annual awards recognizing the students’ achievements inside and outside of the classroom.
Via a virtual ceremony, held to respect social distancing due to the ongoing pandemic, Tenaris announced the winners and runners-up.
“Education is an impactful tool and we applaud all the scholarship recipients’ commitment to taking advantage of the opportunities that academics offer,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President. “Although they are closing out their senior year in an unusual way, it is one’s resilience and ability to adapt to the unexpected that strengthen preparedeness and development. Best of luck to all.”
The scholarships include a $60,000 Student of the Year scholarship and six Merit Awards, each in the amount of $20,000, as well as awards to runners-up ranging from $500 to $1,000.
“These scholarships will provide the funding our students need to move their education forward, finish their education and become productive members of our society,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
Zoe Winkenwerder, an 18-year old from Tidehaven High School, was presented the high honor of Student of the Year – the first such recipient from the high school.
“A big thanks to my family who pushed me to do everything to my best ability, and never do anything half heartedly. This is really going to help me,” said Winkenwerder, who also thanked her teachers and coaches for their support. “I can’t wait to make Matagorda County and Tenaris proud.”
Winkenwerder’s school counselor, Tamara Davant, describes the Tidehaven senior, and class salutatorian, as a well rounded individual, a scholar and athlete, who cares for her community. “She is a rare breed of person who is filled with the drive to achieve as she keeps herself grounded in service to others,” said Davant. “Zoe will always go beyond set expectations because she defines success as a person that works through a struggle and is not afraid to take a challenge one step further.”
Winkenwerder will be attending the University of Alabama-Birmingham in the fall where she will study biomedical sciences. She hopes to return home one day to work at Matagorda County Regional Center, where she served on its student governing board and inspired her career path.
Winkenwerder, student of the year, was awarded a $60,000 scholarship.
Merit Award winners are as follows, each receiving a $20,000 scholarship
•Julianne Friesenhahn, Bay City High School
•Mallory Grimes, Bay City High School
•Avery Kubecka, Palacios High School
•A’mayah Payton, Bay City High School
•Sara Tran, Palacios High School
•Andre Villegas, Tidehaven High School
Tenaris is a steadfast proponent of education, having invested almost $2.5 million to advance learning and training opportunities in Matagorda County since 2013, including this year’s scholarship awards.
For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world’s leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US$7.3 billion in 2019. Employing around 23,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.
