County accepts donation of 68 bicycles for Matagorda County children 

Commissioners accepted a donation from Ace Hardware on Monday morning for 68 bicycles of varying sizes to be given away to the children of Matagorda County in need of a bicycle by the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.
Matagorda County Sheriff Skipper Osbourne said the MCSO will get with Matagorda County’s ISDs and divide the bicycles equally between districts for children with a need. Ace Hardware stores are doing this statewide in Texas.
