Great food for a great cause

The BCISD Bridges 18+ Transition Program will be cooking lunch for BCISD and the community on Friday, September 16. The program provides students with disabilities hands-on experience in the Food Service Industry with transferable employability skills to gain meaningful employment in the community. The students learn the process of recipes, shopping, food safety, preparation and cooking, restaurant operations, money management and inventory management. It is their goal to ensure that their students have specific employability skills as they transition into their adult life. BCISD offers three 18+ service models: campus-based, district-based and community-based. Most students beginning 18+ services will enter the campus-based model before being referred to the community-based model when collaborating with the student and family.
The Bridges Transition Program began in August 2015. From 2015 to 2019 the program was run within the Matagorda County Cooperative (MCES) and from 2019 to now the program has been running under the BCISD Special Services (BCSS). Program Director, Megan Clegg began as the teacher for the program in August 2015. The Bridges Café began in 2015 with lasagna as the very first meal served. The program also has a Print Shop, Vocational Learning Lab and Community Activities. This will be the first time back serving the community since COVID.
