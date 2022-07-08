Bay City PD swears in new officers

Two cadets were sworn in as officers on the morning of Wednesday, July 6 at City Hall by Bay City Chief of Police Robert Lister.
Officers Charles Coombs and John Alvarez were two of the Bay City Police Department’s cadets from the program that started a little over two years ago. They went to the Police Academy for six months and completed all tasks required by the BCPD. They are currently going through field training, which is roughly five months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.