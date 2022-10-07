Local mom sentenced in death of daughter 

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 Lauren Kay Dean pled guilty to murder and second-degree felony child abandonment. In exchange for the death penalty off the table and to avoid a jury trial, Dean accepted a plea bargain for life in prison and 20 additional years to be served concurrently.
Dean was charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age and three counts of child abandonment on Jan. 31, 2020, when she intentionally and knowingly caused the death of her daughter Jordynn Barrera, 7, by abandoning and failing to provide necessary medical care to the victim and left her other two children alone at home while she went to local bar Shades Nightclub.
