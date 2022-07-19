A two-vehicle accident Sunday, July 17 claimed the life of a Midfield pastor and left four others being LifeFlighted to Houston hospitals.
According to preliminary crash investigations, at 2:15 p.m. a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Mario Herrera, 36 of Del Valle, was traveling northbound. A 2003 Chrysler Town Car, being driven by Howard Harper, 75, of Markham, was traveling westbound on CR 259, and failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by the Chevrolet.
