Foundation awards $35K to students, teachers

The Bay City ISD Education Foundation, with the generosity of its donors, announced that it is awarding $35,808 to BCISD students and teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. $30,808 in Innovative Teaching Grants will go to programs that will strengthen student learning.
The BCHS Robotics Program will receive $5000 through a donation from Tenaris.
Earlier this spring, BCISD teachers were encouraged to submit applications for grants through the Education Foundation. The Foundation asked teachers to develop plans for projects that would increase student achievement and strengthen learning. The applications were then reviewed by an Awards Committee and voted upon by the Foundation Board. The programs approved as grant awards are items not otherwise funded that would build upon curriculum and encourage higher level achievement.
Awards Committee Chair Barbara Gordon said, “the applications we received were excellent. Our teachers have great ideas. In an effort to get these ideas or concepts across to students, teachers must often add to existing materials or buy materials with their own funds when none exists. That’s why we’re here…to support our teachers so they can, in turn, support their students.”
Grant funding was awarded to 13 “Teachers of Innovation” with a range of focus from early childhood education to early college. Projects include coding and computer science, classroom libraries, and learning through music.
Foundation Board members surprised several awardees at their homes on May 21st to announce funding for their projects. Further announcements will be made on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
Foundation President Elizabeth Hewitt thanked the individuals and companies that have donated for the benefit of BCISD students, teachers and schools. “Our donors have made this possible. We’ve had contributions from area businesses, alumni, and teachers and staff.”
An early college grant was donated by the Krumholz family in memory of Henrietta Krumholz, a former school board president.
In addition to awarding $35,808 in Innovative Teaching Grants, the Foundation has also worked with the school district to identify campus and district funding totaling $24,023.63 for 6 projects identified by teachers through grant applications.
Foundation Board member Amy Ging noted, “Between the Foundation’s grants and the funds identified through the partnership with schools, we are ensuring almost $60,000 to projects that wouldn’t otherwise be funded…projects identified by teachers, projects we feel are critical to student success.”
The BCISD Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit created to support its local schools by raising funds to invest in innovative programs not funded through local, state or federal taxes. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit bcisdeducationfoundation.com
