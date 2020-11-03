Vasut, Kolkhorst roar out to early leads in races

Early votes in two state races show Republican candidates taking the early dominating lead in their races.
In the race for Texas State Senator District 18, Lois Kolkhorst has 90.373 votes or 73 percent of the vote to Democrat Michael Antalan’s 33,818 votes or 27 percent of the vote. These figures are with 18 percent of the precincts reporting.
