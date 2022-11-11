Veterans get to share relaxing day on the river 

A lone bald eagle perched on a sycamore overlooking the Colorado River keeps a watchful eye as five kayakers paddle past her fishing territory. She doesn’t move a feather. As our symbol of resilient strength and freedom in America, it’s a warm feeling believing that she knows three of the paddlers are United States Veterans who had our back in overseas wars. Organized by Willie Younger, Bay City resident and Vietnam vet brought together Texans Robert Ferguson of Boling (who was deployed to South Korea and Afghanistan), and William “Chuck” Foreman of Lockhart (who was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq) as well as event supporters Phil Salvador and Chris Arceneaux, both from the Houston area.
Starting from Riverside Park, the crew set off with a wave from park staff and Foreman’s family, wife Lynn and son Charlie. The river was alive with alligator gar rolling on the surface, pelicans gliding along in search of a meal, as well as a few curious alligators with nothing better to do. As the kayakers got to know each other better, a few scars of battle were shared. Some scars, unseen, hidden from view by the cloak of PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder took a few more miles to uncover. It was dark, Ferguson said, seven years to see some daylight. Amputee soccer is credited as a factor of his survival. Foreman reminds us to seek out peer to peer intervention to deal with the pressures of PTSD.
