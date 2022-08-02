Suspect shot and killed by deputy after high speed chase

A Matagorda County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect July 26 after a high speed pursuit that ended at the Tres Palacios River (Carl Park).
According to a press release issued by the MCSO, the deputy was involved in a high speed pursuit of a black Nissan truck at 10:37 p.m. on July 26. The suspect stopped at FM 521 and the Tres Palacios River and after a short pursuit, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputy.
