HIF Global update heard at Commissioners Court 

At Monday morning’s Commissioners Court commissioners received an update of HIF Global USA’s project in Matagorda County. On April 28, 2022, Matagorda County was selected as the location of HIF Global’s first industrial scale eFuels facility in North America. HIF’s mission is to provide highly innovative fuels to make decarbonization of the planet possible. Once the fa-cility is fully operational, HIF anticipates it will be producing around 200 million gallons a year of a carbon-neutral gasoline substitute that will decarbonize over 400,000 vehicles in the Unit-ed States.
The carbon-neutral gasoline substitute can be used in vehicles without any modification to existing engines or infrastructure on which they depend. It is produced by combining CO2 captured from the atmosphere with green hydrogen from renewable wind power. On this pro-ject, HIF estimates it will create nearly 3,000 jobs during the construction phase and more than 150 permanent operating jobs. HIF expects construction at the site near STP to begin in late 2023 or early 2024. Geotechnical work has already begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.