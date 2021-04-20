Burned body found inside of vehicle

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers are investigating human remains found inside a burned vehicle found Sunday, April 18 on CR 454 in Midfield.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 2:30 a.m. and found a burned vehicle with human remains found inside the vehicle. Sheriff’s office investigators along with Texas Rangers and the State Fire Marshall’s office investigators responded to conduct an investigation.
