Library to host NNO Party Oct. 5

The Bay City Public Library will once again celebrate National Night Out with a Community Block Party on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5- 6 p.m.
The front parking of the library will be set up with family friendly activities, including a chalk art area, temporary tattoo station, yard games, and informational booths. Chase, Dora, McGruff, and Blue will be taking shifts at the photo booth throughout the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.