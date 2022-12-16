The Bay City Regional Airport hosted Santa's Fly-in Story Time with the Bay City Public Library and the Van Vleck High School Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Bystanders got the chance to listen to story time, have cookies and milk and take pictures with Santa who flew in by helicopter.
