Randle sought for murder of Bay City man

Bay City Police are still searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of Derrick L. Wilcox Monday, June 15.
Laquincy Kyle Black Randle, 30, is wanted for the murder of Wilcox and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Randle is believed to be in the San Antonio area.
According to incident reports, Bay City Police were dispatched to the corner of Rugely and Park in reference to shots being fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, Wilcox was located in the 900 block of Rugely. Officers began CPR on Wilcox. EMS soon arrived and determined that Wilcox was dead from the gunshot wounds.
Several witnesses on the scene informed officers that the suspect was a black male driving a white Taurus. The vehicle was seen leaving the area and crashed in the 1400 block of Whitson, where a black male allegedly ran into an apartment.
Through an investigation, it was determined that the suspect was Randle.
Anyone with information on Randle’s location is asked to contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.
