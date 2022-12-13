Wreaths Across America event set for Saturday 

The Matagorda County Wreaths Across America Committee and volunteers will be working hard placing Christmas wreaths on veteran’s graves on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. This will be a rain or shine event.
“The way I look at it is the soldiers don’t get to stay home or inside when there is bad weather. They are out there rain or shine protecting us and preserving our freedom. We always hope for good weather but bring a raincoat just in case,” said coordinator Debbie Christian.
