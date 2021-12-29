MCSO investigating pellet gun shooting in Blessing

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting incident in the Blessing area in which it is believed that a pellet gun was used to shoot out the windows of several vehicles and area businesses.
“We have been working on a case where several vehicles had damaged windows as well as houses and businesses in the city of Blessing,” said Matagorda County Lt. James Orr of the Criminal Investigations Division.
