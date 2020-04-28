Tidehaven still hopeful for graduation event

Tidehaven ISD is hopeful that they will be able to hold a live graduation for its seniors.
During their regular meeting Monday night in the high school cafeteria, the board of trustees and superintendent Andrew Seigrist discussed the matter.
“If it is possible, we would like to do a public graduation with some requirements and caveats,” Seigrist said. “We still need to maintain some social distancing, but we think we’ve got a way to do that.”
One thought is to seat the graduates in one of the endzones facing down the length of the football field with a limited amount of people spaced out in both sides of the stadium. Usually graduates faced the home side of the field. Seigrist said that using both sides of the stadium would allow for social distancing rules to be done. All that depends upon Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald have to say about public graduations.
Seigrist would like to have the graduation during the regularly scheduled time in May. If not, June would be a possibility as well.
Tidehaven High School Principal Patrick Talbert said other districts have scheduled ceremonies in June and July while others have cancelled ceremonies altogether. Fort Bend ISD is one district that has cancelled graduations for all of its high schools.
Talbert said a Tidehaven ceremony would probably be simple with no guest speakers and no announcement of scholarships with just speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian and the presentation of diplomas.
“We are doing everything we can to provide them a graduation and still follow the rules of social distancing,” Seigrist said., “And we’ve been creative, thinking outside the box on how we can efficiently or better use the entire stadium.”
Board president Stephen Crow said he would want to make sure that the county judge is on board with the idea before announcing any dates or recommendations for the event.
Seigrist was to sit in on a panel discussion with other officials with other small school districts through the Texas Rural Education Association to see what other districts are coming up with in terms of a graduation.
The board secured the law firm of Powell, Youngblood and Taylor will assist the district in a Chapter 313 application for an appraised value limitation agreement between the district and Danish Fields Solar, LLC which is proposing to build a solar power plant in the district.
The application is submitted to the district for review and the district in turn will submit the application to the Texas Comptroller’s office for review. If the application is given the OK by the comptroller’s office, it will come back to the board of trustees for approval.
A Chapter 313 agreement is an appraised value limitation agreement in which the company agrees to build and create jobs in exchange for a 10-year limitation on taxable property value for school district maintenance and operation taxes.
The application is made directly to the school district and requires an application fee. The district then submits the application to comptroller’s office for review.
The board also approved the Gulf Coast Special Education Services Cooperative agreement to make Tidehaven ISD part of the cooperative which provides services to special education students in the district. Tidehaven, Van Vleck and Matagorda ISDs are part of the cooperative. Van Vleck ISD signed off on the agreement during its meeting last week.
The new cooperative was created after Bay City ISD and Palacios ISD, who were part of the old cooperative, decided to seek special education services on their own.
Tidehaven ISD will receive an Environmental Protection Agency Emissions Grant totaling $60,000, which will help defray part of the cost of purchasing four new buses for the district.
“I am very excited about this,” Seigrist said. “This is something that we brought to you previously. We told you we were making an application for an EPA grant. The EPA is very concerned about these old buses on the road and emission standards and things of this nature. So, they set up a rebate program to where we purchase brand new buses and completely decommission the old buses. We can’t sell them. We can’t trade them. We have to make them completely inoperable. They will give us back $15,000 per bus.”
The district is buying four new 2019 model buses at $100,000 each ($400,000 total). After the paperwork clears with the EPA, the district will receive a check back from the EPA for the $60,000.
The district can take parts off the old buses to use on other buses and can sell the inoperable buses for scrap metal.
The board also approved a proposal from Backwater Fencing to place fencing around the football stadium. Total cost is $32,835.
