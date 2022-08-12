2022 Back to school bash is a success

Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program hosted their Back-to-School Bash 2022 at the Bay City High School cafeteria on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a large turnout. Sponsored by Tenaris, Bay City Independent School District and Bay City Police Department, MEHOP offered free school supplies, backpacks, health screenings, haircuts, vaccines, dental screenings, physicals with EKGs, behavioral health services information, financial assistance services and fun games and prizes. Vendors that participated included the Texas Women, Infants and Children Office, Stop Talk Overcome Pain Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative, Help Inc., Texas Department of State Health Services, Bay City ISD Police Department, and Walgreens, to name a few. Along with all the services provided and free goodies, there was also fun games such as giant bowling and bingo prizes.
