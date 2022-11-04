Emergency evacuations at Bay City High School due to suspected gas leak 

This afternoon, Friday, November 4, 2022, Bay City High School experienced a power outage due to an accident nearby. Moments after the power outage staff and students began smelling what they believed to be gas. Bay City High School Administrators along with the Bay City ISD Police Department immediately notified the Bay City Fire Department and Bay City Police Department, and evacuated the building with all students and staff. BCHS students and staff were transported to the Bay City Civic Center as their designated emergency evacuation safe place. To ensure student and staff safety, Bay City High School ensured that every staff member and student was accounted for and safe before allowing parents to pick up their students from the Civic Center. Due to the power outage and potential threat of a gas leak Bay City High School is allowing early dismissal for the safety of its students and staff. Parents are allowed to pick up their students from the Bay City Civic Center located at 201 7th St. The Transportation Department has scheduled for bus riders to be picked up from the Civic Center and transported home on their original bus routes.
Linnie Roberts Elementary will be releasing its students as a part of early dismissal as well, as a safety precaution due to a power outage. Parents are now able to pick up their students from the campus. The Transportation Department has scheduled for Linnie Roberts students to be transported home on their original bus routes.
