Three days left to see CAST's The Star Spangled Girl 

The Community Actors of South Texas (CAST) current showing of The Star-Spangled Girl by Neil Simon and directed by Kevin Knox has just three days of performances left. Showtimes will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the CAST building located at 920 Nichols, Bay City.
The play follows Andy and Norman, two earnest young men using their apartment as a publishing office for a "protest" magazine in San Francisco. Sophie, an Olympic swimmer and all-American girl, moves into another apartment on the same floor. Sophie makes her first appearance paying a good-neighbor visit to the combination home and office of the two publishers.
