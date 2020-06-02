Cloud joins up with lawsuit on proxy voting

Congressman Michael Cloud (TX-27), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), members of the House Republican Conference, and American citizens are filing suit in D.C. Federal District Court challenging the constitutionality of H. RES. 965, the vote by proxy plan in the U.S. House.
“The proxy voting scheme not only goes against the fundamental rules of the House – it is completely at odds with the Constitution. Representatives from around the country are supposed to assemble in the Capitol to study ideas, debate and amend legislation, and vote,” Cloud said in a statement released to the press. “As an elected representative, we each have a constitutional obligation to represent our constituents and honor the public trust we have been given. In a republic, we should not run away from this responsibility, especially in adversity. Our government is in place in order to protect our liberty – not make life easier for politicians. The House can work to institute common sense measures to continue meeting in person but opposing the constitutionally mandated responsibility to show up and vote is not the way forward.”
Approximately 70 House Democrats have already transferred their voting power to other representatives under the rules change.
“I’ve said this before – Washington is broken,” Cloud said. “Congress must assemble, and my hope in signing onto this lawsuit is to right our course and side with the Constitution.”
According to reports, Republican leaders are suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top congressional officials to block the House of Representatives from using a proxy voting system to allow for remote legislating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans are calling it unconstitutional.
The practice of allowing a senator to cast a vote in committee for an absent senator. Senate Rule XXVI provides that proxies may not be voted when the absent senator has not been informed of the matter on which he is being recorded and has not requested that he be so recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.