County considering tax abatement for PCC Chemicals Corporation

PCC Chemicals Corporation has applied for tax abatement in a reinvestment zone in Matagorda County for a new manufacturing facility. This application must be filed prior to the commencement of construction, or the installation of equipment associated with the project. As currently proposed, this new plant would encompass approximately 120 acres within Matagorda County on land north of Farm to Market Road 3057, directly adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Port of Bay City. The primary manufactured product would be alkoxylates, i.e., ethoxylate and polyol products. Such fatty alcohol derivatives create surfactants, which are commonly found in household cleaners, laundry detergents, personal care products and have use in various other industrial applications.
Polyols are used in the manufacture of polyurethane (PU) foams which provide the basis for comfortable cold-cure foam mattresses and upholstery of high elasticity. Automotive seats and bicycle saddles are also manufactured from PU foams, as is the molding foam used for car dashboards and flooring products used in sports halls and the soles of sports shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.