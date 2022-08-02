The Rotary Club of Bay City will be hosting its Annual Rotary Summer Concert on Aug. 20 at the Bay City Civic Center featuring country artist Chris Cagle. Doors open at 7 p.m. Single tickets and tables are available for purchase.
Cagle, born Nov. 10, 1968, is a country music singer and songwriter who was born in DeRidder, Louisiana and raised in Baytown, Texas. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, he attended The University of Texas at Arlington for a short time but dropped out to pursue a musical career.
