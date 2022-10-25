Veterans Appreciation Parade back for annual event 

The Matagorda County Veterans Appreciation Parade is back for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 5th Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. at the Bay City Service Center, located at 2105 Avenue M. All veterans are welcome to ride on a float or in their vehicles. Doc Campbell of the Lions Club will be heading up this year’s parade with the help of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 2438 and volunteer veterans.
