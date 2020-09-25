County gains accolades for LGRA actions

Matagorda County officials have received a letter acknowledging that the county is 100 percent compliant with the Local Government Records Act.
Recognizing that the citizens of the state have a right to expect, and the state has an obligation to foster, efficient and cost-effective government and recognizing the central importance of local government records in the lives of all citizens, the legislature finds that: the efficient management of local government records is necessary to the effective and economic operation of local and state government; the preservation of local government records of permanent value is necessary to provide the people of the state with resources concerning their history and to document their rights of citizenship and property; convenient access to advice and assistance based on well-established and professionally recognized records management techniques and practices is necessary to promote the establishment of sound records management programs in local governments, and the state can provide the assistance impartially and uniformly; and the establishment of uniform standards and procedures for the maintenance, preservation, microfilming, or other disposition of local government records is necessary to fulfill these important public purposes.
