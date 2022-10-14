The Fire Department's Annual Open House a successful evening

The Bay City Volunteer Fire Department held their Annual Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 11. during Fire Prevention Week. Community members were able to step aboard fire trucks, view firefighter gear, spray the fire department’s water hoses, learn to use a fire extinguisher and watch live fires. The finale of the night was watching a live car fire engulfed in flames.
First Assistant Chief Mike Coppock believes it was a good crowd and that’s what he would constitute as a successful open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.