It’s no joke — the Sargent Area Lions Club Sixth Annual Jubilee will be held on Saturday, April 1 at Mike Leebron Memorial Park located at 716 County Road 298, Sargent.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lion’s Club president Howard Bond said. “The funds raised from this event will go towards local scholarships and help fund our future events throughout the year—it’s funds that go back into the community.”
