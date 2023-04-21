23-year-old Yashua Caesar was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery after remaining at large since January in relation to a deceased body found inside a vehicle at the old Linnie Roberts Elementary school.
The body was discovered on January 24, after the Bay City Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the school.
