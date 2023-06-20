A 70-year-old Matagorda man last seen on a Colorado River pier on Thursday evening drowned after falling into the water, officials said on Monday.
The man has been identified as David Belcik. Matagorda County Sherriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and determined at some point Belcik fell into the water and drowned. Lieutenant James Orr said no foul play is suspected at this time, but the case is still under investigation.
