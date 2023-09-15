Authorities seized a large quantity of marijuana, edibles, THC wax pens and firearms, and arrested three people on drug charges after being called to investigate a reported disturbance.
Bay City Police Department’s Lt. Irene Kjergaard said officers executed a search warrant on the home the morning of Sept. 4 after checking on the disturbance and spotting marijuana sitting on a table in plain view.
