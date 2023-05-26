New subdivision Russell Ranch has received its final stamp of approval and permit from the Drainage District to start building. This is the first subdivision to pass the district’s standards in its entirety in years. Developer Jim Maddox says within the next 60 days dirt will be moving, as the builders are eager to begin. Maddox has extensive history with building several housing developments in the Houston area and neighboring counties.
“I’m ecstatic that we’ve got the go ahead,” Maddox said. “We’ve been hung up on this deal and we’re nearly a year behind schedule from the process. We hope to start construction by June or July and get streets in a couple of months.”
