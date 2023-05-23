Lawyers John Griffin and Cal Bobbit say the administrator of Jack Findley’s estate, and sister, Annie Ruth Findley Jones, was unaware of any attempts to demolish the Luther Hotel. The two lawyers represent plaintiffs in the case who want to preserve the hotel.

Opponents to the demolition of the historic hotel were encouraged by the conversation with Jones which took place as part of deposition in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.