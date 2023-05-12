The other day, a coworker of mine asked me about cicadas. “Weren’t there a ton of cicadas here last year at this time?” he wondered. And he was right. Here at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory headquarters, you couldn’t walk down a trial last spring without being overwhelmed by the dull, echoing screeching of cicadas. But now, I can barely hear them at all. Why could that be?

Fear not bug lovers! The cicadas are not going extinct. Rather, they are buried underground.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.