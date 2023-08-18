In celebrating 10 years of service, the Bay City Lady Lions will host a social mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Heritage Meeting Room at the Hampton Inn & Suites. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served.
Officers of the organization includes President Elizabeth Quillin, Vice President and Secretary Samantha Denbow, Treasurer Irene Bishop and Membership Chair Karen Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.