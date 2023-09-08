Here at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, we are gearing up for our annual Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza on September 16th and 23rd. The fall Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration has already begun, so we’ve been seeing a lot of them zipping from feeder to feeder around the property. We are fortunate to be located in the middle of their migration pathway, so there can be hundreds of them on our grounds at once.
The Ruby-throated Hummingbird migration is surprisingly impressive. These tiny birds start their fall migration in August and continue through October. They breed as far north as central Canada, but the majority of them spend the winter in Mexico and Central America. This means that they have to fly as much as 1,000 miles twice a year between their wintering and breeding grounds.
