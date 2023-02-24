I’m beginning to think that good manners may be destined to the endangered species list. Several times this past week, I’ve observed individuals interacting with each other with less than kind words. Whatever happened to saying please or thank you? And I’m not necessarily talking about teens and children. Adults have gotten a little rusty with their manners as well. Emily Post said once, “Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.” If you don’t know who Emily Post is, you’ll need to google her. She was the queen of etiquette back in the day when good manners were high on the list of a person’s attributes.
Pierce Marrs writes in his newsletter Why Manners are Important-Good Choices Good Life that good manners never go out of style. Here are five reasons he believes they are very important:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.