We are loved every step of the way - Begin Again

I love this article title because there are no negative connotations associated with it like the two-word title “Start Over.” Some readers might argue that it means exactly the same thing; I simply disagree. Given my own professional and personal experiences over the years, I’ve reaped incredible benefits from the anticipation and excitement of the miracles flowing from this state of mind.
“Start Over” defines a finite space-beginning to end. No instruction book came with us at birth. The idea that we are here to find completion in life is unconfirmed. Life is a process just as death is a process. Some believe their whole life is about Doingrather than Being.
