Invariably we might find ourselves stuck in a rut. There are two categories we’re speaking of: physically having our vehicle stuck in a rut and mentally being stuck in a rut. Physically speaking, once our vehicle is stuck, the obvious response is to formulate a plan for getting unstuck by taking action. Mentally speaking, two options come to mind- knowingly, taking action to change things (our beliefs) or unknowingly, setting up house right in the rut (in our beliefs). The good news is there are tools to assist you in either recovery. For vehicles, a wrench can be a lifesaver. In your life, coping tools will steer your recovery.
Author Melody Beattie in her Today’s Daily Meditation posts, suggests utilizing the phrase “Acting as if” as a tool to get ourselves unstuck. Beattie says, “Acting as if can be helpful when a feeling begins to control us. We make a conscious decision to act as if we feel fine and are going to be fine.
