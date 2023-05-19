The Bay City Ladycats rebounded from a slow start to the season to finish fourth in the district standings and advance to the UIL playoffs.

Bay City went 6-6 in District 26-4A play and 10-17-1 overall. That successful season led to several players earning all-district honors this season.

Aleya Zuniga

Bay City shortstop Aleya Zuniga throws the ball to first base for an out during the first inning of a District 26-4A softball game March 31 against Brazosport at Perryman Field in Freeport. Zuniga was named to the all-district softball team as a first-team selection.

