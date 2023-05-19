Bay City shortstop Aleya Zuniga throws the ball to first base for an out during the first inning of a District 26-4A softball game March 31 against Brazosport at Perryman Field in Freeport. Zuniga was named to the all-district softball team as a first-team selection.
The Bay City Ladycats rebounded from a slow start to the season to finish fourth in the district standings and advance to the UIL playoffs.
Bay City went 6-6 in District 26-4A play and 10-17-1 overall. That successful season led to several players earning all-district honors this season.
Sweeny (12-0, 27-11) won the district, followed by Columbia (10-2, 18-9), Brazosport (8-4, 11-8) and Bay City.
Sweeny and Columbia swept the superlative honors in the district.
Leading the all-district selections for Bay City was Kaelyn Kopecky as the co-defensive most valuable player.
Name as the district’s MVP was Sweeny’s Karli Glaze, co-defensive MVP went to Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell and Columbia’s Briana Yanez; pitcher of the year was Sweeny’s Berlynn McLaren; co-coaches of the year was Sweeny’s Darian harris and Lauren Guthrie; Columbia’s Chandi Johnson was offensive MVP; and Iowa Colony’s Riley Vincent was newcomer of the year.
Named first-team all-district for Bay City included Aleya Zuniga and Rachel Castillo.
Other selections included Sweeny’s Trinity Moses, Larissa Reynolds, Hailey Eulenfeld, Cierra Turner and Ma’rya Quarles; Columbia’s Kimber Moraw, Brittyn Hardwick, Kate Kondra and Alyssa Lewis; Brazosport’s Jazelyn Peoples, Lily Castillo and Emily Dohle; and Stafford’s Isabella Morales and Arisa Lemelle.
Second-team honorees for the Ladycats included Miley Salazar and Sierra Fernandez.
Other second-team players were Sweeny’s Alena Thayer, Erin Shutts, Ava Gutierrez, Angelica Dike and Kennedy Tucker; Columbia’s Katelynn Lewis, Lyana Martinez, Adriana Hernandez and Cameron Creswell; Brazosport’s Litzet Jimenez, Breeann Brege and Aubrey Martinez; Stafford’s Jaiden Tolbert and Ashleah Francis; and La Marque’s Karen Salazar.
Honorable mention selections for Bay City included Andrea Ramirez and Lexiana Dickerson.
Other selections included Brazosport’s Kindra Lopez, Miyah Lopez and Aleigha Madrigal; Columbia’s Grayci Chaney; La Marque’s Valentina Lopez, Kimberly Diaz, Saniya Jacquo, Ranyia Allen, Jasmine Lockett and Rodri’Nae Hockley; Iowa Colony’s Kendhal Malek; and Stafford’s Jovaughna Mendez and April Aviles.
Bay City selections for academic all-district included Kylah Jones, Fernandez, Karlei Moore, Kopecky, Khloe Gonzalez, Ramirez and Ameris Huerta.
