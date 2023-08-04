Homeland Security investigates massive Sargent fire

A grass fire that sparked under the Caney Creek Municipal Utility District burned the building to the ground Monday afternoon, officials said.
The Sargent Fire Department was called to the grass fire and while on route to the scene, Chief Frank Guidry called for assistance from the Bay City Police and Volunteer Fire Department for aid.
The two-story structure was ablaze with heavy smoke coming from the roof when Guidry arrived at the scene and classified it as a four-alarm fire, a catastrophic fire event that is particularly intense.
Guidry made sure all employees were out of the building with everyone accounted for and there were no injuries to report.
Other neighboring fire departments who responded to the call included Van Vleck and Rivers End.
A total of 21 firefighters were on scene for six hours battling the blaze from spreading to other structures. A water shuttle was set up and 30,000 gallons of water was used on the fire to bring it under control.
“Our Sargent department had to tackle hot spots for the next couple days after the fire, due to the amount of debris left on the ground,” Guidry said. “Two firefighters were checked by Matagorda County EMS for possible heat exhaustion, and were released. We want to extend a thank you to all the firefighters that helped us fight in this heat, and to the citizens that came out to bring bottles of waters to supply the firefighters.”
The investigation is ongoing with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office through Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.