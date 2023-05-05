Editor's note: This is an updated version of an earlier article.
BAY CITY — An armed man entering Matagorda Regional Medical Center caused a lockdown in the neighboring Bay City High School on Friday morning, as well as at the junior high school. Police later determined the weapon to be a flare gun.
Ryan M. Wade, 40, is charged with terroristic threat interrupting a public place and unlawfully carrying a weapon, Bay City Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Irene Kjergaard said. The incident is unrelated to reported bomb threats that had been made earlier in the week at the school.
Someone at Days Inn on Seventh Street initially called police to report an adult man in the hotel’s lobby in possession of a gun.
“While officers were at Days Inn checking the area, dispatch received another call about a male walking through the lobby of the hospital in possession of a gun. The description of the man at the hospital was the same description of the suspicious male at the Days Inn,” Kiergaard said.
According to an official press release from the hospital, a man entered the main hospital building at about 10 a.m., using a rear entrance. He inquired about a patient he believed to be in the emergency room, though he was not given any information due to hospital privacy protocols.
As he was leaving the building, a patient pointed out a firearm in the suspect’s possession. Police intercepted him outside the hospital and held him for questioning near Highway 35. While Texas is an open-carry state, the hospital has a posted “No Firearms” policy. Police spoke with the man and determined the weapon to be a flare gun.
The related lockdown that was triggered in the Bay City Independent School District had district officials indicating that it was due to the hospital incident and police officials connecting it to the Days Inn call. The high school’s lockdown was initiated at 10:15 a.m. and the junior high school at 10:06 a.m.
“BCISD-PD received an alert from local law enforcement agencies of an altercation that happened at the Matagorda Medical Regional Center,” Chief Communication Officer Victoria Bragg said in a statement on behalf of the district. “The suspect is now in custody with the Bay City Police Department. No one was harmed during the altercation or arrest. All Bay City High School students and staff are safe as the campus has been declared as all-clear.”
