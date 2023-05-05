Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Editor's note: This is an updated version of an earlier article.

BAY CITY — An armed man entering Matagorda Regional Medical Center caused a lockdown in the neighboring Bay City High School on Friday morning, as well as at the junior high school. Police later determined the weapon to be a flare gun.

