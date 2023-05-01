School district officials reported two threats on Bay City High School on Monday that had students and staff evacuated to the Bay City Civic Center for much of the day and then released from there.
“We are disappointed to report that we received a second threat against Bay City High School,” the district released in a statement Monday afternoon. “The second threat prompted us to take additional measures to ensure the safety of our staff and students. We have added additional police presence at the Civic Center and will dismiss the high school students with an abundance of caution and police presence.”
The district would release bus riders first and then allow parents to pick up their students and take students who walk or drive back to the high school for dismissal from there. They warned families to be prepared for delays.
Stephanie Reed, who has a freshman son at the high school, said the district only put out two communications all day. By 4:15 p.m., she had her son with her in her vehicle, after a frustrating day but a smooth pick up.
“It’s a little disturbing because the more you sit around and think about it, your child is in an unsecured facility at the civic center,” Reed said.
Scenarios about what people who meant harm to children could do with them in transit from place to place worried her, she said.
“You hear so much. You see so much on TV. Luckily I’m able to text my son to find out, are you OK, what’s going on, what have you heard,” she said.
Not long after school started Bay City High School administrators were told of an anonymous threat on the high school, according to a release from the school district.
Bay City ISD officers were joined on campus by other law enforcement, including Bay City police and the fire marshal’s office. School officials told parents there was no need to pick up students early from the civic center. Roadblocks surrounded high school entrances while law enforcement was on scene.
Entrances to the civic center were barricaded, and parents posted to social media that the district was not allowing anyone to check out students.
“Several parents couldn’t even get their kids for doctor’s appointments,” Reed said.
Students and staff at the civic center spent the day “just sitting around,” waiting to be released, she said.
The students heard someone had called in a bomb threat, but the district had not released any information on the nature of the threat as of 4:30 p.m., Reed said.
There were no official testing events Reed’s son had been aware of on campus on Monday, though end-of-course exams are scheduled for different times over the next three weeks.
Reed was waiting for guidance from the district before deciding whether to send her son to school on Tuesday.
“It depends on what they come up with this evening,” she said. “It’s wait and see. He does have a biology test on Wednesday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.