Bay City High School threats

A pair of threats to Bay City High School prompted on Monday prompted an evacuation to the civic center and an increased law enforcement presence.

School district officials reported two threats on Bay City High School on Monday that had students and staff evacuated to the Bay City Civic Center for much of the day and then released from there.

“We are disappointed to report that we received a second threat against Bay City High School,” the district released in a statement Monday afternoon. “The second threat prompted us to take additional measures to ensure the safety of our staff and students. We have added additional police presence at the Civic Center and will dismiss the high school students with an abundance of caution and police presence.”

