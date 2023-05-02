Carrying a piece of my mother with me into my tomorrows

It cost exactly $65 to see my mother’s last day on Earth. Nothing in life is free, including the St. Luke’s parking garage.
Many didn’t know that my mom has battled with Scleroderma for the last six years. It’s an autoimmune disorder that can cause pulmonary fibrosis and scarring on internal organs. Unfortunately for my mom, it hit her lungs hard. Her medical team placed her at the top of the list for a double lung transplant.
She was on oxygen and many medications to ease her suffering, but none of it helped.
Her surgeon and pulmonologist said her lungs were the worst they’ve seen. Upon taking her lungs out during her transplant, he said her breathing had been restricted to the size of a very small orange.
The donor lungs came from a teenager, a healthy, perfect match for my mother.
The first lung went in beautifully. Everything was going smoothly until surgeons transplanted the second lung. Her body had a systemic reaction to the surgery and everything, including her ears, were swollen.
She didn’t make it. She never woke up, and she never showed signs of life or brain activity.
The disease robbed me of comfort. It robbed me of a woman who birthed and raised me, who still had so much to teach and who knew the best and worst in me.
She will never see me have children. She’ll never know that I had already forgiven her for both of our mistakes in our relationship.
We didn’t say goodbye. I didn’t get tell my mother goodbye.
We thought this was a “see you on Monday.” We didn’t say the things we should have, and it’s something I’ll regret for the rest of my life.
Her first notification of a donor match was in late November.
She got all the way to pre-op, but when surgeons harvested the donor lungs they found they had too much damage.
My mom’s health progressively declined in the four months until these perfect lungs came along.
I can’t believe it didn’t work. I can’t believe I didn’t get to tell my beautiful mother that I was so proud of her and that she was so strong, and that I am so proud to resemble her.
I can’t bear to look in the mirror longer than a few seconds.
When I look in the mirror, I see my mom. I see her nose, similar to mine. I see her eyes, and I see the shape of her face.
My family sees it, too.
It’s something I’ve heard my entire life growing up and as a kid it’s not fun to hear that.
What I wouldn’t do to turn back the hands of time and tell my mom that I’m happy to be a part of her that will live on in this world.
I will never be the same. I don’t think you understand the pain of losing a mother until it happens to you. I am forever devastated for my family.
