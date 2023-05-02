 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carrying a piece of my mother with me into my tomorrows

  • Updated
  • 0
Family time

Ashley Brooking and her mother Connie Bickham.

 Family photo

It cost exactly $65 to see my mother’s last day on Earth. Nothing in life is free, including the St. Luke’s parking garage.

Many didn’t know that my mom has battled with Scleroderma for the last six years. It’s an autoimmune disorder that can cause pulmonary fibrosis and scarring on internal organs. Unfortunately for my mom, it hit her lungs hard. Her medical team placed her at the top of the list for a double lung transplant.

Tribune staff Ashley Brooking

Ashley Brooking, Managing Editor 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred