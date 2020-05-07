County posts fourth death due to COVID-19

Matagorda County has posted its fourth death due to COVID-19.
County medical officials are reporting that a woman between the ages of 75-85 died with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 May 7.
“Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones, and to all of our community members who are mourning her passing,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer.
Again the MCHD officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and May 6 we reported six additional recovered cases.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reported 17 negative cases with 0 pending cases.
The county total is 64 positive cases, of which 34 are recovered and 4 have passed away. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 26.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
There is a State sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Matagorda County Thursday, May 7. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing is located at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.
This test is a nasal mid-turbinate swab test not an anti-body test. Results are expected to be announced by next Friday May 15.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing. Who can get the test? Anyone in our region with one or more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell. Again testing is free and tests are conducted by appointment only.
How do I register? Call (512) 883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org
There is a Facebook live update from the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center scheduled for Thursday May, 7 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.